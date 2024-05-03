Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $7.93 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

