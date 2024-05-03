ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
ResMed Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04.
About ResMed
