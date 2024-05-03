Robert Half Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

Robert Half has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Robert Half

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.