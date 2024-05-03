Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.98 Per Share

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.98 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Custodian Property Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Custodian Property Income REIT Price Performance
Custodian Property Income REIT stock opened at GBX 76.16 ($0.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £335.75 million, a PE ratio of -633.33 and a beta of 0.21. Custodian Property Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 63.80 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 95.20 ($1.20). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.84.
About Custodian Property Income REIT
