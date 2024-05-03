LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.7 million-$56.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.3 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.730-1.840 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.33.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

