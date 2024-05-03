Alliance Resource Partners’ (ARLP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $25.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $651.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 61.27%.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 684,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 264,000 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,214,171 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,076,000 after purchasing an additional 180,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 135,226 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

