VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.
VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance
