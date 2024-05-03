Scotiabank Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $81.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $74.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,299,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 223.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 48.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.