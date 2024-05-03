Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Susquehanna

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.57.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 20.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $113.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.95. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.28. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 729.43%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 94.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 248.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

