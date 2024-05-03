eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

eBay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eBay to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

