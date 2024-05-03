Stephens Trims Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Target Price to $16.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

