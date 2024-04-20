Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $278.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Shares of Nordson stock opened at $259.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a twelve month low of $208.90 and a twelve month high of $278.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.87.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
