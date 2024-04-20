TD Cowen Lowers Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target to $11.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

SBH opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,075,000 after acquiring an additional 780,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $3,744,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 805,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137,976 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 131,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 629,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 96,169 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

