Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIA opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Via Renewables has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

About Via Renewables

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Via Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

