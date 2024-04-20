Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSIC. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein stock opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 80.8% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

