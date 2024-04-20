Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.90.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. Twilio has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 363.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,372,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,738,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

