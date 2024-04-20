Zacks Research Comments on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.48. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,996. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

