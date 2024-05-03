ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $1,036.00 Average PT from Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,036.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $870.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $951.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $812.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market cap of $343.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in ASML by 155.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 97 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 4.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ASML by 49.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 12.9% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 33.9% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

