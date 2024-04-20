Jefferies Financial Group Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $335.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Wingstop Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $347.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.68. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

