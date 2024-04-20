WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

WW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $1.71 on Thursday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.77.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WW International will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in WW International during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WW International by 49.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in WW International during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in WW International during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

