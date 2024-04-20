ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.