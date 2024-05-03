Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Deluxe has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deluxe to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Price Performance

Deluxe stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $947.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,666 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deluxe

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.