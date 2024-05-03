International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $86.81 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

