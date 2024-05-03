Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 2.5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.39 and last traded at $64.49. Approximately 2,780,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,478,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

