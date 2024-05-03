National Bank Holdings Co. (NBHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

National Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBHC. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBHC

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.