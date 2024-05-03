QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 0.2%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 942,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,231,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

QuantumScape Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 37.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape



QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

