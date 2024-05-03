Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Shares Up 0.7%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.43 and last traded at $51.35. 679,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,232,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 596,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,327,000 after purchasing an additional 404,236 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 190,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,195,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,815,000 after purchasing an additional 537,457 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

