Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Buys 11 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.77) per share, with a total value of £148.17 ($184.45).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($15.62), for a total transaction of £4,163,035.80 ($5,182,417.28).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 1,296 ($16.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,145.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 883.40 ($11.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,378 ($17.15). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,288.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,163.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.19) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.18) to GBX 1,400 ($17.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.43) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.06) to GBX 1,440 ($17.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,335 ($16.62).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

