Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,955. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

