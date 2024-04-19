Zhang Financial LLC Buys 19,765 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 722,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,848. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

