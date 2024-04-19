Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $116,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $959,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,838,000. Family CFO Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 148,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $453,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $245.62. 2,256,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

