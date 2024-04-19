Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.87. 520,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,232. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.48 and its 200-day moving average is $480.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

