TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lowered its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TechnipFMC by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 836,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 278,637 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $27.26.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Insider Activity

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

