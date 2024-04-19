SingularityNET Hits 1-Day Volume of $134.35 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001364 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $877.51 million and approximately $134.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,328.62 or 0.99990608 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010605 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00097419 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,795,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,094,972.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.82237292 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $118,151,063.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

