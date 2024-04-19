Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.72% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 900.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 487.4% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12,124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 637,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFAX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. 4,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,572. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

