Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.65.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

