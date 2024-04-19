American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) rose 17.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 117,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 77,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC downgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
