American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) rose 17.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 117,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 77,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC downgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$48.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.91.

(Get Free Report)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.