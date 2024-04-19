ASD Market Capitalization Tops $36.43 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $36.43 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,375.72 or 1.00126655 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010609 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00097320 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05159294 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,548,829.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.