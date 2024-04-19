Eukles Asset Management Has $44,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,613,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,352,734. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

