National Bankshares Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$120.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMO. Desjardins boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$94.23.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO traded up C$1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$95.86. 208,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,253. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$60.19 and a 52-week high of C$101.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.87.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.