Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 74,889 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 40,738 shares.The stock last traded at $54.59 and had previously closed at $54.15.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $857.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

