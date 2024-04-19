ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 3.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.53. 95,747,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 135,878,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,428,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 166.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

