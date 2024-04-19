ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 3.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.53. 95,747,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 135,878,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.