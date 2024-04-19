MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.26

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 72801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MFIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $997.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 42.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 5.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

