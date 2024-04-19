iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 459,544 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 625% from the previous session’s volume of 63,346 shares.The stock last traded at $53.25 and had previously closed at $53.16.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

