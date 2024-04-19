Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Down 4.7%

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.13. Approximately 303,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 640,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

