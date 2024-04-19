Eukles Asset Management Has $922,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.86. 9,987,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,494,529. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

