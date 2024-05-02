MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CEO Buys $17,022.72 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff W. Dick acquired 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $17,022.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,063.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 3.9 %

MNSB stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 27.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 748.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.