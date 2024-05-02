MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CEO Buys $17,022.72 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff W. Dick acquired 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $17,022.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,063.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 3.9 %
MNSB stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.
MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
