PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $174.96, but opened at $166.61. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. PTC shares last traded at $174.00, with a volume of 332,354 shares traded.

PTC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.57 and its 200-day moving average is $170.96. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

