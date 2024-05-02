Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 185 at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 185 ($2.32) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s current price.

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

JSG traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 145 ($1.82). 992,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03. The company has a market capitalization of £600.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,416.67, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.65. Johnson Service Group has a 52-week low of GBX 99 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.12 ($1.86). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.44.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Egan acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £89,050 ($111,857.81). Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.