FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $53.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. FormFactor traded as high as $50.92 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 269844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.
View Our Latest Report on FormFactor
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
FormFactor Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.38.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FormFactor
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.