FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $53.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. FormFactor traded as high as $50.92 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 269844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Get FormFactor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FormFactor

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at $22,776,179.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $183,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,776,179.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,075.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.